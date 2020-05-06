MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – The Diocese of Phoenix says a priest accused of using a social media app to send “inappropriate images of a sexual nature” to a minor has been removed from ministry. The Diocese says it is cooperating with the Mesa Police Department in an investigation into Fr. Timothy Seavey.

Seavey has been at Queen of Peace Parish since 2017. He became the chaplain at Seton Catholic Preparatory in 2018.

According to a news release posted by the Diocese of Phoenix Tuesday, the person to whom Seavey allegedly sent the photos “identified as an adult in the app.”

No other details were immediately available, but Arizona’s Family has reached out to the Mesa Police Department.

Seton Catholic Prep did not give any additional information. Arizona's Family asked for any letters sent to parents and students, the principal did not provide that and deferred all questions to the Diocese.

The Diocese says it takes allegation of sexual misconduct seriously, and urges victims to contacts the Office of Child and Youth Protection at 602-354-2396 or dphx.org/youth-protection.