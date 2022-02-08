MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A suspect is dead after a shooting involving Mesa police Tuesday morning near Dobson Road and University Drive.

Mesa Police Sergeant Chuck Trapani says two officers responded to the area around 3 a.m. for a domestic violence call from the parents who said their son was outside their home and was confrontational. Trapani says the parents had an order of protection against the son.

Details are limited, but police say the officers ended up shooting the suspect. Trapani says both officers fired their weapons after attempting to use verbal commands. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details have been released, including what led up to the shooting. Name of the suspect has not yet been released. No officers were injured.

