MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a shooting involving Mesa police Tuesday morning near Dobson Road and University Drive.
“At first I was like wow this is really close to us this is kinda scary,” Don Balamzat, a neighbor said. He lives just next door to where the shooting happened.
Mesa Police Sergeant Chuck Trapani says two officers responded to the area around 3 a.m. for a domestic violence call from the parents who said their son, later identified as 36-year-old Brian Schneider, was outside their home and confrontational. Schneider's mother told police her son might have had a gun. Trapani says the parents had an order of protection against their son.
When officers arrived, Schneider was outside his parent's home. An officer attempted to give commands to Schneider, but he ignored the officer's orders. Schneider then pointed what looked like a real gun at officers. Two officers shot Schenider, and he died on the scene. Police found the gun near Schenider and found it was a replica gun.
“You never really know what’s going on in the lives or your neighbors or the people around you,” Balamzat said.
Arizona’s Family obtained security camera video from near the scene. You can see police cruisers arrive and within seconds at least six shots ring out. No officers were injured. The investigation is ongoing.