MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for two men suspected in several robberies at various convenience stores in Mesa.
Police say the robberies happened between August and September of this year.
In each case, one or more suspects entered the stores where they held the employees at gunpoint and demanded money from the cash register.
The suspects then fled in a dark colored four-door sedan after getting money from the businesses.
Police did not specify which convenience stores were robbed.
The first suspect is described as a black male in his early 20s, about 6 feet tall and weighing between 150 and 160 pounds. He was seen wearing a black hoodie or windbreaker, gloves, black 'Air Jordan' sweatpants, Nike tennis shoes and a cloth covering the lower half of his face. Police say he has tattoos on his right arm.
The second suspect is also described as a black male in his late teens to early 20s. He is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He was seen wearing a black or gray hooded sweatshirt or jacket, black Adidas track pants or black shorts and a red cloth to cover the lower half of his face.
Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or for Spanish speakers, call 480-TESTIGO.