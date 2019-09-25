Samuel Torres

Police say Samuel is prone to seizures and doesn't have his medication.

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police are asking for the public's help locating a missing endangered runaway teenager.

Police say Samuel Torres, 17, took off from a group home near Dobson and Guadalupe roads in Mesa on Monday at around 7:30 a.m.

He has not been seen or heard from since. 

Police say Samuel is prone to seizures and doesn't have his medication.

He's described as a Hispanic boy, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, jeans, blue Champion shoes and a blue backpack.

Police say he's believed to be somewhere on foot in Mesa or a neighboring East Valley city.

Please call 480-644-2211 if you have any information on his whereabouts.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you