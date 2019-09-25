MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police are asking for the public's help locating a missing endangered runaway teenager.
Police say Samuel Torres, 17, took off from a group home near Dobson and Guadalupe roads in Mesa on Monday at around 7:30 a.m.
He has not been seen or heard from since.
Police say Samuel is prone to seizures and doesn't have his medication.
He's described as a Hispanic boy, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, jeans, blue Champion shoes and a blue backpack.
Police say he's believed to be somewhere on foot in Mesa or a neighboring East Valley city.
Please call 480-644-2211 if you have any information on his whereabouts.
Help us locate missing endangered runaway, Samuel Torres. Samuel took off from a residence near 1900 W Onza in Mesa on 9/23 at 0730 hours. He has not been seen or heard from since. He is prone to seizures and without his medication. Please call 480-644-2211 if you have any info. pic.twitter.com/EcoLGnUtCW— Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) September 25, 2019