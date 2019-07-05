MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two boys who were reported missing in Mesa Monday have been found safe.
The Mesa Police Department says the two missing brothers, 10-year-old Austin Gates and 14-year-old Johnathan Gates were found safe Friday night just a few hours after they were reported missing.
They had been reported missing around noon on Friday in the area of Country Club Drive and Broadway Road in Mesa.
The siblings ran off after getting into a fight with family members and said they wanted to return to Globe, police said.
