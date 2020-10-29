MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Mesa Police Department released a new video featuring body-camera video and audio from a drive-by shooting at a food truck event earlier this month that left a baby dead and six other people hurt.

Under emotional music, the video starts off with body-camera video from an officer in their vehicle rushing to the scene on Oct. 16 around 9:30 p.m. on Guadalupe and Dobson roads.

"Three kids were shot, one was shot in the leg, one was shot in the head," the dispatcher can be heard saying.

The video then goes black and white, showing the scene from an officer's body camera.

"She's 9 years old. She was shot right in the pelvis," an officer said.

A girl can be heard in agony say, "I can't, I can't." The body-camera shows first responders helping those wounded with audio of a woman screaming. The video cuts to more chaos and police helping treat the wounded. It continues with Mesa Police Chief Ken Cost speaking from an old news conference that was held nearly two weeks ago.

"There are people who know the suspects who committed this crime. They know who the shooters are," said Cost.

Investigators say the gunshots came from a white or silver Kia Soul-type or small box-type SUV, which is considered a vehicle of interest. On Oct. 21, police searched an apartment complex in south Phoenix and a tow truck was seen taking away a silver Kia Soul. Seven people were shot, including 1-year-old Sebastian Duran. He later died at the hospital. The others suffered injuries ranging from minor to severe, but they survived.

The police department is urging anyone to check their phones for pictures and video or dashcam video and contact the Mesa Police Department. They also want businesses and homeowners in the area of Guadalupe and Dobson roads to check their surveillance videos. Police offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the shooter.

Arizona's Family has asked the Mesa Police Department for unedited versions of body-cam video but haven't received it yet.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211.