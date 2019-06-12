MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Mesa Police Department confirmed that it is working an officer-involved shooting in the area of Lebaron and Broadway Road, just east of Country Club Drive.
The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available, but Irene Mahoney of the Mesa Police Department said no officers were injured. She described the scene as "very active."
Arizona's Family has a crew headed that way. We will update this story as we learn more.
This is the 23rd officer-involved shooting in the Valley.
[MAP: Lebaron (east of Country Club Drive) and Broadway Road, Mesa]
