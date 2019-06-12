MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Mesa Police Department confirmed that it is working an officer-involved shooting in the area of Lebaron and Broadway Road, just east of Country Club Drive.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available, but Irene Mahoney of the Mesa Police Department said no officers were injured. She described the scene as "very active."

Arizona's Family has a crew headed that way. We will update this story as we learn more.

This is the 23rd officer-involved shooting in the Valley.

[MAP: Lebaron (east of Country Club Drive) and Broadway Road, Mesa]

 

(3) comments

Amico
Amico

the cops love the adrenaline rush

Report Add Reply
Amico
Amico

oh I can see how the police love it any seconds how I know? I work as a security officer with two guys who want become police officers and every times we went out to patrolling an apartment property they purposely looking for troubles and they were acting like a bunch of cops it's why I quit my security guard job

Report Add Reply
Wayne kenoff
Wayne kenoff

Ooh those pesky pink skins. No wonder your women want the brown D! Good job Mesa PD!

Report Add Reply

