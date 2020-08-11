MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Mesa police officer was critically hurt after a crash on the U.S. 60 on Tuesday morning.
According to the Department of Public Safety, an officer, who has not been identified, saw a ladder blocking an eastbound lane near Higley Road just before 11 a.m. So he stopped his patrol car and activated his emergency lights so other drivers wouldn't hit his vehicle. Before the officer could get out, a woman driving an SUV rear-ended the patrol car. The impact forced the patrol car across the lanes of traffic while the SUV rolled on its side. Both the woman, who had serious injuries, and the officer were taken to the hospital.
DPS said the officer is in his 30s and has 10 years' experience with law enforcement. Investigators said troopers got the call about the ladder in the road and we're on their way to handle it when the Mesa officer saw it. He took the initiative to clear the road, putting himself in harm's way.
"This officer showed that that's what we do. We put ourselves in front of yours," said Trooper Kameron Lee with DPS. "He could have saved someone else's life had a motorcycle hit that ladder. We would be talking about something completely different like a fatality."
It's unclear if the woman was distracted or impaired at the time of the crash. An investigation is underway.
The eastbound side of the U.S. 60 was closed until about 4:45 p.m.