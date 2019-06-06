MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say an officer deliberately struck a man with his cruiser when he believed the man was pointing a gun at him.
This happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday near Mesa Drive and Main Street.
Two Mesa police bike officers were contacted by light rail security about a man on the light rail who was acting suspiciously and appeared to be trying to sell something.
The officers attempted to contact the man, but police say the suspect refused to stop and took off from the area.
The suspect went behind a business and was seen acting erratically, according to police.
A short time later, the suspect walked back toward the street.
As he began crossing the street, a patrol car approached him.
"The suspect immediately reached behind his back, turned back towards the officer in a shooting stance while pointing a black object at the officer. As a result, the officer accelerated his vehicle striking the suspect," said Mesa police.
Multiple witnesses observed the suspect acting erratically in the street.
As the patrol officer drove down the street, witnesses also say they saw the suspect reach behind his back, retrieve what they thought was a handgun and point it at the officer.
The suspect suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital. He is expected to survive.
No officers were injured in this incident. Detectives are continuing their investigation.
