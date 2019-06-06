MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say an officer deliberately struck a man with his cruiser when he believed the man was pointing a gun, which turned out to be a cellphone.
That man has since been identified as 26-year-old Andrew Spencer.
This happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday near Mesa Drive and Main Street.
Two Mesa police bike officers were contacted by light rail security about a man on the light rail who was soliciting and possibly trying to sell a watch on the platform.
[VOTE: Mesa officer rams car into man]
The officers attempted to approach Spencer, but police say the suspect refused to stop and took off running from the area.
The suspect went behind a business and was seen acting erratically, according to police.
The officers also described Spencer as being very animated and reaching his hand behind the small of his back several times then moving his hand to his front.
A short time later, Spencer walked back toward the street.
As he began crossing the street, a patrol car approached him.
"The suspect immediately reached behind his back, turned back towards the officer in a shooting stance while pointing a black object at the officer. As a result, the officer accelerated his vehicle striking the suspect," said Mesa police.
The officer later said he did believe Spencer had a gun pointed at him and was fearful he was going to shoot him.
Multiple witnesses observed the suspect acting erratically in the street.
Witnesses also say they saw the suspect reach behind his back, retrieve what they thought was a handgun and point it at the officer.
And police body cam video shows Spencer putting himself directly in front of the patrol vehicle then stopping, according to the police report. Both of Spencer’s arms appear to be locked out in front of him pointing something at the officer.
The front of the police car struck Spencer, knocking him to the ground.
A cellphone was found on the ground near Spencer, and police say a marijuana pipe was found in his pocket.
Spencer suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital. He was treated and released the next day.
No officers were injured in this incident.
During a later police interview, Spencer told police he had no recollection of the incident, and admitted that he "drank alcohol just before the event and blacked out."
Spencer also told police that when he becomes drunk he is "usually violent."
When told what he was suspected on doing, Spencer said he was "surprised," according to the police report.
Police say Spencer admitted possessing a glass pipe used to smoke marijuana, which he knew was illegal, but denied ever using the pipe.
Records show Spencer was arrested back in April in Mesa, about 2 miles from the location of Thursday night's incident.
During that contact, police say that Spencer was causing a disturbance and trespassing on the light rail tracks. He was also seen in the roadway jumping in front of marked police vehicles responding to the scene. Spencer told police he was upset and suicidal during that incident.
Spencer faces charges of aggravated assault, threatening and intimidating, criminal trespassing, obstructing a public thoroughfare, possession of drug paraphernalia and aggravated assault against an officer.
(20) comments
Sounds like a mental health issue.
John Giles. the most incompetent elected official in Arizona. How could anyone hold any credibility to anything such an inept official suggests. When one looks at the completely out-of-control law enforcement in Mesa his Mayor is just as guilty of the crimes and abuses of the citizens through negligence. He should not be allowed in any position of responsibility. Who but a complete idiot would vote for such a creature anyway? It is his job to place controls on one of the worst and abusive police departments in America. The citizens of Mesa should move this person out of public service. Half of the local business have already been blacklisted because of the Mesa police. As millions monitor Mesa police abuse, What? Is he home trembling beneath his bed?
TDog, good point about the blacklisted businesses in Mesa. Many people and business owners in Mesa are unaware of a number of Mesa officers selectively protecting and supporting certain businesses while selectively spreading harmful rumors in public and among decision making city officials about other businesses, providing minimal patrols, slow response times and not providing adequate protection or police services to these businesses. These are the same officers trying get Chief Batista out. He won't tolerate selective policing in Mesa. There gang unit? Horribly corrupt, documenting people as gang members who are not gang members. This can have devastating consequences on an innocent young person's feedom, and livelihood.
Hold the show here! 1830 it should still be BROAD DAYLIGHT in Mesa; we're approaching the summer solstice and dark doesn't hit 'til after 2000, yet the photos show full dark, surrounding this incident, which wouldn't happen 'til after 2100 most likely even down there; it doesn't here, 100 miles NORTH! SO either those photos are a different incident or there's a major discrepency in the time. Now as to a cop using his cruiser as a weapon when something is pointed at him; most would have to stop and get out to draw a pistol, or did some of you think he should just let someone SHOOT him because he couldn't see or distinguish what was being pointed at him in a low light situation, or perhaps with sun in his eyes?
Lol, what a dumbass. Was probably reaching for his phone to â€˜recordâ€™ the actions of the police. Crazy
Natural selection if you ask me.
Ammosexuals can't tell the difference between a phone and a gun.Ã°Å¸Â¤Â£
So since when do cops have the right to run a person over for pointing at them ??? You are a "highly trained" officer and if you don't know by now you have to show restraint before you just start mowing down the public in your patrol car! Maybe you should do some prison time for attempted murder ?!
Whaaa, got one of my scum uneducated low life's don't you mean to say
Get hit by a police car if the driver thinks you're acting erratically?! That's what I call overkill.
Whaaa, got one of my scum uneducated low life's ( don't you mean to say).[beam]
Whaaa, gut one of my scum uneducated low life's don't yous mean to say
I took a vote of 200 of my friends and 199 voted "no confidence" in this police officer. Please ask him to resign at once.
Whaaa, got one of my scum uneducated low life's ( don't you mean to say).[beam]
Give that cop a raise and a free steak n lobster dinner now ! [scared]
Based on early facts reported here, this sounds like an appropriate use of deadly force. Frankly, I'd rather have an officer use his vehicle as a weapon as opposed to spraying numerous high velocity lead projectiles around. Officers need to be more willing to use this tactic, when appropriate.
I'd rather have an officer not be a chicken. IF you are one, then leave the force. If not, I will support you 100%. Case in point. Idiot wants to sue Phx cops because he was rioting and they shot him with a bean bag projectile. JUSTIFIED. Another case: kid ransacking truck, cop thinks he sees a gun, kid runs, cop shoots him in the back. NOT JUSTIFIED. If a cop can't figure the difference out, they need to quit.
JustinPicposting - I recently posted a comment referencing police officers that read in part "They have an impossible job to perform under the ever-watchful and critical eye of a horde of untrained, uneducated, and unrealistic citizens." You sir, are EXACTLY the type of citizen I was speaking about. Thank you for the timely reinforcement of my point.
ObeL - You're annoying af. You post comments on law enforcement topics as if you have some sort of knowledge, training, or experience in law enforcement or you want people to think you have experience in law enforcement. You're full of sh*t. Are you currently working in law enforcement and have POST certification and arresting powers or have you ever?
NotOBEYINGlaws (but supporting police regardless or whether right or wrong), I am not part of the problem. Chicken cops are. Also, there are some good cops that are supporting chicken cops and bad cops (e.g., the cop(s) that beat up on that punk at the hotel - yes, he was a punk but he did not warrant the beatdown because he didn't meet the definition of sit down which the cop had. The LAW is clear on that.) If you are a cop, I realize it is a tough job and I support MOST cops. Follow the law and what is ethical to the best you can do in split second decisions. And when faced with uncertainty, choose LIFE for the person you are chasing. It is that SIMPLE.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.