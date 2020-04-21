MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Mesa police officer and three other people were treated for multiple bee stings at a senior living facility Tuesday morning.
According to the Mesa Fire Department, crews were called to the Fellowship Square senior living facility near Center and Brown streets for a call of multiple bee stings. Firefighters took three seniors to a hospital for treatment. A Mesa police officer was treated on the scene.
Pest elimination crews are working to remove the bees. Residents of the facility have been asked to shelter in place until the bees have been removed. The public is being asked to avoid the area.