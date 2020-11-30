Food truck event shooting in mesa in October

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police have made an arrest in the Oct. 16 drive-by shooting at a food truck event that left a baby boy dead and six people hurt.

Larry T. Miller, 29, has been taken into custody, Mesa police confirm. He faces multiple charges, including one count of first-degree murder, and six counts of attempted first-degree murder. Police say an altercation that happened 2 hours before the shooting is related to this case.

Police said the shooter opened fire from a white or silver box-style SUV in the drive-by shooting near Guadalupe and Dobson roads.

Several days after the shooting, Mesa police searched a south Phoenix apartment complex for evidence connected to the case. Aerial video showed a silver Kia Soul, a box-type SUV similar to the suspect’s, being towed away.

A week after the search, the Mesa Police Department released a video featuring body-camera video and audio from the drive-by shooting.

On Nov. 12, almost a month after the deadly shooting, the Mesa Police Department raised the reward for information leading to an arrest to $40,000.

In all, 7 people were shot in the Oct. 16 gunfire. Four of them are children.

  • Roselyn Ramirez, 9
  • Edgar Duran, 16
  • Citlaly Duran, 6
  • Sebastian Duran, 1 (deceased)
  • Chrystal Madrid, 31
  • Sally Holderbach, 22
  • Mario Torres, 31

Police say this continues to be a large-scale investigation that is ongoing. "Our focus remains on ensuring justice for the victims of this tragic shooting," reads a statement from the Mesa Police Department.

Larry Miller has been booked on the following charges:

  • First-degree murder (1 count)
  • Attempted first-degree murder(6 counts)
  • Drive By shooting
  • Endangerment (11 counts)
  • Aggravated assault under 15 years old (2 counts) 
  • Aggravated assault over 15 years old (4 counts)
 

