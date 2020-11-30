MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police have made an arrest in the Oct. 16 drive-by shooting at a food truck event that left a baby boy dead and six people hurt.
Larry T. Miller, 29, has been taken into custody, Mesa police confirm. He faces multiple charges, including one count of first-degree murder, and six counts of attempted first-degree murder. Police say an altercation that happened 2 hours before the shooting is related to this case.
Police said the shooter opened fire from a white or silver box-style SUV in the drive-by shooting near Guadalupe and Dobson roads.
Several days after the shooting, Mesa police searched a south Phoenix apartment complex for evidence connected to the case. Aerial video showed a silver Kia Soul, a box-type SUV similar to the suspect’s, being towed away.
A week after the search, the Mesa Police Department released a video featuring body-camera video and audio from the drive-by shooting.
On Nov. 12, almost a month after the deadly shooting, the Mesa Police Department raised the reward for information leading to an arrest to $40,000.
In all, 7 people were shot in the Oct. 16 gunfire. Four of them are children.
- Roselyn Ramirez, 9
- Edgar Duran, 16
- Citlaly Duran, 6
- Sebastian Duran, 1 (deceased)
- Chrystal Madrid, 31
- Sally Holderbach, 22
- Mario Torres, 31
Police say this continues to be a large-scale investigation that is ongoing. "Our focus remains on ensuring justice for the victims of this tragic shooting," reads a statement from the Mesa Police Department.
Larry Miller has been booked on the following charges:
- First-degree murder (1 count)
- Attempted first-degree murder(6 counts)
- Drive By shooting
- Endangerment (11 counts)
- Aggravated assault under 15 years old (2 counts)
- Aggravated assault over 15 years old (4 counts)