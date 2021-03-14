MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Mesa Police Department is looking for a missing endangered child.
According to police, 15-year-old Cole Ruch was last seen in the area of Alma School and McLellan roads in Mesa around midnight on Sunday. The runaway child is visiting from out of state and is unfamiliar with the area.
Mesa police said the 15-year-old made threats to harm himself and his family is concerned for his safety. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Ruch call Mesa police at 480-644-2211.