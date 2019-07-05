MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Mesa Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding two missing brothers.
Officers said 10-year-old Austin Gates and 14-year-old Johnathan Gates were last seen around noon on Friday in the area of Country Club Drive and Broadway Road in Mesa.
The siblings ran off after getting into a fight with family members and said they wanted to return to Globe, police said.
Both are Native American and have brown eyes and brown hair.
The older boy, Johnathan, is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.
Austin is 5 feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call Mesa police at 480-644-2211.
