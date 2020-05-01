MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Mesa Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding two boys who have been missing since Wednesday night. Police say they may be runaways.
Elliot Jackson, 12, and Xander Adams, 14, were last spotted around 9 p.m. leaving their home near Signal Butte and Ray roads. They are believed to be in the surrounding Eastmark neighborhood, which is east of the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. The family is concerned for their safety.
Elliot is Native American with brown eyes and brown hair, 4' 8", 103 pounds and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with Nike logo and jean shorts.
Xander is described as a Native American with brown eyes and brown hair, 5' 2", 103 pounds and was last seen wearing an ASU shirt and black pants. He has a small scar under his left eye.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Silva with Mesa Police at 480-644-2211 and the case numbers are 201210020 and 201210029. The phone number is open 24 hours.