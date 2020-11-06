MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police have located a 9-year-old boy who went missing Friday afternoon.
Police say Isaiah Colin was found safe after he had been missing since 5:30 p.m. Friday. They were concerned because the boy suffers from bipolar disorder and takes medication. He had walked away from his home near Signal Butte and Broadway roads in Mesa and didn't know the area well.
Mesa police say Isaiah was found around 9 p.m. and he is safe.
Please help us find Isaiah! @CITYOFMESA pic.twitter.com/80GC5HbGqq— Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) November 7, 2020