Vigil in Mesa for food truck even shooting victims
Tami M. Hoey

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police have increased their reward for any information that leads to an arrest in a deadly drive-by shooting that killed a 1-year-old from October. 

Police say on Friday, Oct. 16, a silver Kia Soul drove past an outdoor taco shop near Dobson and Guadalupe roads and opened fire on a group of people. Four children and three adults were shot. 

One of the children, 1-year-old Sebastian Duran, did not survive. 

Witnesses reported seeing and hearing gunfire coming from the car. Police originally offered a $20,000 reward for information, but almost a month later, with no arrests, they have increased the reward to $40,000.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or for Spanish speakers, call 480-TESTIGO. 

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you