MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police have increased their reward for any information that leads to an arrest in a deadly drive-by shooting that killed a 1-year-old from October.

Police say on Friday, Oct. 16, a silver Kia Soul drove past an outdoor taco shop near Dobson and Guadalupe roads and opened fire on a group of people. Four children and three adults were shot.

Police identify all 7 victims of Mesa shooting, injured woman speaks out Police on Wednesday released the names of the seven people who were shot in a Mesa parking lot Friday night. Four of them are children.

One of the children, 1-year-old Sebastian Duran, did not survive.

Witnesses reported seeing and hearing gunfire coming from the car. Police originally offered a $20,000 reward for information, but almost a month later, with no arrests, they have increased the reward to $40,000.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or for Spanish speakers, call 480-TESTIGO.