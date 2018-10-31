MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have identified the victim in a suspicious death case at a grocery store in Mesa.
Mesa police said officers responded to a report of an injured person at Lindo Mercado, near Eighth Avenue and Center Street on Monday morning.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man, later identified 49-year-old Thomas Lee, dead inside the store.
Police believe the death is suspicious. Detectives are investigating.
Drone video from the scene showed several police cars and a command unit.
Police haven't said how he died.
"There's nothing that I can describe at this point, but there is obvious trauma to the body," said Mesa Police Det. Steve Berry.
Meanwhile, police haven't named a suspect, leaving neighbors rattled.
"Lots of the residents in the area are concerned," said neighbor Isiah Murrietta. "I was talking to a few people I know who are watching from right here and everyone's just generally afraid because they don't even know who this person is."
It's not clear who made the initial report or how long Lee had been in the store before officers arrived.
Mesa PD currently on the scene of a death investigation at the “Lindo Mercado” at 8th Avenue and MacDonald. Officers responded earlier to a call for an injured person and discovered a deceased male inside #azfamily pic.twitter.com/6TAJcwaMZw— Max Gorden (@Max_Gorden) October 29, 2018
