MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police on Thursday identified the man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting at a Mesa apartment complex on Wednesday. According to Detective Nik Rasheta of the Mesa Police Department, Craig Dandy, 31, was holding two knives when he "abruptly rushed at two officers."
The incident happened at an apartment complex at Dobson Road and Southern Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday
According to Mesa police, no officers were injured. Police say Dandy didn't live at the complex but had a relative that did.
"Dandy was reportedly yelling for someone to 'take their best shot' in the apartment complex while brandishing a knife," Rasheta said Thursday.
Police say witnesses saw Dandy "charge the officers" right before they shot him. Both officers fired at the same time, one with his duty weapon, the other with "his less lethal shotgun."
It is not clear at whom Dandy was yelling before the officers arrived on the scene.
This is the 18th officer-involved shooting of the year in the Phoenix area.