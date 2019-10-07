MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities created a huge perimeter around a Mesa neighborhood Monday morning to search for a man who rammed a MCSO deputy's vehicle.
The perimeter set up just off of Broadway Road and 96th Street all the way up to Crimson Road due to the man bailing out in that area.
What Arizona's Family is hearing from authorities is that there is a man with a gun who rammed a MCSO deputy. Authorities tell us that the deputy is going to be okay and didn't have serious injuries.
Mesa Police Department and the Arizona Department of Public Safety is teaming up to look for this man.
Authorities believe that there may have been more than one person in the car that rammed the MCSO deputy's vehicle.
The neighborhood will continue to be on lockdown as the search continues. MCSO's helicopter is also hovering around the area to do aerial searches for the suspect(s).
