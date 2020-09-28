MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police said on Monday that they are restricting vacations in the weeks following the November election to make sure there are enough officers should they be needed.
Dan Butler, an assistant chief for the Mesa Police Department, told Arizona's Family the decision was made out of an "abundance of caution," and that they are not aware of any specific threats.
"No matter what happens, we want to make sure our community is going to be safe," Butler said during a telephone interview.
Butler said this is the first time Mesa PD has taken such an action in anticipation of an election during his two decades with the department.
The halt on day-off requests will remain in place for the week of the November 3rd election and the following week.
There are no plans right now, according to Butler, to beef up patrols during the two weeks or taking any further actions.
It's unknown if other police departments in the state are making similar moves.
But retired assistant Phoenix Police Chief, Kevin Robinson, said he wouldn't be surprised if others take precautions like Mesa given where the country is politically right now.
"They want to make sure they have enough people available, I think, that's what we're going to be seeing from law enforcement agencies across the country," Robinson said.
The Mesa Police Association supports the department's decision saying in a statement, "We agree it's best to be prepared should demonstrations take a destructive turn."