Mesa, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Mesa Police Chief Ramon Batista doesn't have plans to keep President Donald Trump's supporters and protesters separated when the president visits Mesa Friday.
"We really feel most folks will probably make that determination on their own as to which side they want to be on. There will be areas that will be available for folks to express their free speech, but we are not going to deliberately funnel anyone one group into a particular area," he said.
President Trump is holding a campaign rally at a private hangar at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Friday. According to his campaign site, doors open at 4 p.m. The rally starts at 7 p.m. To attend, you must register for a ticket. It’s unclear how many people will be allowed to attend.
People who are not able to get tickets will be able to stand in designated “free speech zones” outside the airport according to airport spokesperson Ryan Smith.
Smith said the “free speech zone” areas will be clearly marked with signs.
However, he’s not able to say exactly where the zones will be and how many yet. He said plans are fluid.
The International Air Response hangar is located about a half-mile south of the airport entrance and people will be directed to park in a dirt lot.
"Come in through the south side of the airport along Pecos Road and Sossaman Road," he said.
Smith also doesn't expect any flight delays or travel disruptions for passengers using the airport.
Chief Batista is planning for about a crowd of 4,000.
"Our biggest message is to let the public know we are here to protect everyone's right to express their opinions, so public safety is really at the top of our list," he said.
However, Chief Batista plans to approach the rally with a "light footprint." He explained officers will not show up in riot gear, but will have access to it, if necessary.
He added all Mesa police officers will be wearing body cameras.
"We will not allow any criminal behavior or assaultive behavior to occur," he stressed.
The Mesa Police Department has been under hot water over the last year over allegations of excessive use of force.
Batista said his officers have gone through special training and is "extremely confident in our officers' ability to go out there and do a great job."
Batista said he's bee in touch with Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams to discuss preparations.
"One of the greatest pieces of advice she gave me was ensuring that there was good communication going on between the police department, and the community and making sure that expectations were clearly delivered," said Chief Batista.
Chief Batista plans to do that through the Mesa PD Twitter account.
Friday will mark President Trump’s second visit to the Mesa-Gateway airport. In 2015, he held a campaign rally there too.
