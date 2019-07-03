MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A lot of people have no choice but to deal with triple digit heat in their jobs, like firefighters, utility crews and police officers. Many of those careers require certain clothing and equipment, like bomb squad units.
On Tuesday, a suspicious package was found outside of the Mesa Police Headquarters and bomb technicians had to put on an 85-pound suit for protection.
[WATCH: How Mesa Police Bomb Squad Unit beat the heat in their suits during summer]
"This bomb suit offers quite a bit of protection, both from blast, pressure, heat and shrapnel," said Officer David Schwenn, who is on the Bomb Squad Unit for the Mesa Police Department. "It's got trauma ceramic in the front and the rest is Kevlar so it's heavy."
Officer Schwenn said that in the summer they try to limit the amount of time a bomb technician is in the suit.
"We monitor how long somebody's in a bomb suit for and for something as hot as it was yesterday, probably only about 15 minutes and then you take a break and if need be, we have other bomb techs that'll jump in another suit or that suit and continue with however long the call might be," Officer Schwenn explained.
Members of the Bomb Squad Unit go through extensive training in Alabama, but learn to prepare themselves for the Arizona heat once they return.
"A lot of the guys on the team will workout in the heat and kind of get acclimated as it gets hotter and hotter so, just try to get yourself used to that and just drink a lot of water and just be prepared to sweat."
Officer Schwenn said even with all of the necessary preparation for the heat, you can still fall victim to the elements.
"I had heat exhaustion probably about 3 years ago and the fire department had to come out, give me a bunch of IVs," he said. "You start getting that ringing in your ears and then it's time to get out and let somebody else do it."
Once the bomb suit is on, there is a fan in the helmet to keep the shield from fogging up. There are also lights and an audio enhancer to help the technician to hear better.
"Once you put it on, it takes some practice to get used to moving around in it. Doing tasks that you think was easy when you're just dressed like this, it's a lot more difficult in a bomb suit," Officer Schwenn said. "Your depth perception is messed up because that blast shield is pretty thick and it's hard to hear too."
Mesa Police say they are expecting the Bomb Squad to be busy during the 4th of July weekend, but hope to stay out of the bomb suit if at all possible.
