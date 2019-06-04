MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Mesa Police Association will reveal the results of a no confidence vote for Chief Raul Batista on Wednesday.
The president of the Mesa Police Association will talk about the vote during a press conference on Wednesday morning at the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association Office.
[WATCH: Rift in the Mesa Police Department?]
The Mesa Police Department was in the national spotlight in 2018 after a video showed officers repeatedly punching suspects.
In Aug. 2018, an anonymous complaint was sent to city leaders and the Mesa Police Association, alleging that Batista put a fellow officer at risk when they were out on patrol.
The complaint claims that Batista was riding in full uniform with another officer on Aug. 2, when they spotted a suspicious suspect wearing a coat.
The officer reportedly started a "foot pursuit," but Batista remained "standing by the police car" and "left his partner without a back-up while chasing a criminal trespassing suspect."
The complaint states that "not once did Chief Batista get on the radio and call for help or do anything to assist."
Batista was appointed chief in July 2017. He started his law-enforcement career at the Tucson Police Department in 1986. He rose through the ranks. He was the assistant chief there before moving to Mesa.
Arizona’s Family reached out to Mesa police for a comment.
A previous press release indicated the Mesa Police Association has "taken a vote of no confidence in their chief." However, the association has not released the results. They will release the votes on Wednesday morning.
They should be cleaning out a lot of people at Mesa PD and make sure they don't get rehired in Glendale!! OR ... get rid of Chief Batista and someone in there that will look the other way and not make life too difficult for the officers. That would give everyone a lot of confidence in the Mesa PD .... like they actually care ...
Problems in a police organization may not always start at the top, but it's the person at the top's responsibility to solve problems, no matter what they are. It's clear that Mesa PD has some serious problems with morale and training, and while I can't say Chief Batista hasn't tried to fix them, it is painfully clear that he isn't up to the job. I hope that city officials will recognize this rather than try to blame anyone or everyone else for the issues facing Mesa. Time for the Mesa Police to go in a different direction and replace Chief Batista.
Very unfortunate for the people of Mesa but not at all surprising. The abuse of power, the corruption, and innocent people being prosecuted and sent to jails and prisons will continue to occur through Mesa PD. Chief Batista is or was good for Mesa PD and for the people in the city of Mesa. He wouldn't get on board with or look the other way when it came to abuse of power or curruption, the corruption that has also permeated the Mesa Police Association. Of course they would go against Chief Batista, they're part of Mesa PD's well structured corruption. Very unfortunate for everybody within the city of Mesa. Look at Rampart Divion, Mack and Perez to get a glimpse of how coordinated deep in a department can run. Mesa's is more than Rampart Divion.
