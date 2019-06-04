MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Mesa Police Association will reveal the results of a no confidence vote for Chief Raul Batista on Wednesday.
The president of the Mesa Police Association will talk about the vote during a press conference on Wednesday morning at the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association Office.
[WATCH: Rift in the Mesa Police Department?]
The Mesa Police Department was in the national spotlight in 2018 after a video showed officers repeatedly punching suspects.
In Aug. 2018, an anonymous complaint was sent to city leaders and the Mesa Police Association, alleging that Batista put a fellow officer at risk when they were out on patrol.
The complaint claims that Batista was riding in full uniform with another officer on Aug. 2, when they spotted a suspicious suspect wearing a coat.
The officer reportedly started a "foot pursuit," but Batista remained "standing by the police car" and "left his partner without a back-up while chasing a criminal trespassing suspect."
The complaint states that "not once did Chief Batista get on the radio and call for help or do anything to assist."
Batista was appointed chief in July 2017. He started his law-enforcement career at the Tucson Police Department in 1986. He rose through the ranks. He was the assistant chief there before moving to Mesa.
Arizona’s Family reached out to Mesa police for a comment.
A previous press release indicated the Mesa Police Association "taken a vote of no confidence in their chief." However, the association has not released the results. They will release the votes on Wednesday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.