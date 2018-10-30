MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Mesa Police Association is praising its police officers after a wild shootout on Interstate 17 near Seventh Street Monday.
A total of five Mesa police officers and three Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers opened fire on the suspect, killing him.
The Phoenix Police Department, the agency leading the investigation, explained it all started when someone called 911 to report a fight. The caller said the suspect brandished a handgun and took off in a white pickup truck from downtown Mesa.
He didn't stop when officers tried to pull him over.
It was a dangerous situation and a close call for some drivers who witnessed the chaos up close.
"There's no perfect (sic) safe way to get into a gunfight. We didn't choose the location to start shooting at him. He chose it. It was his decision to start firing rounds and trying to murder our officers," Nate Gafvert, president of the Mesa Police Association, explained.
He said opening fire is dangerous, but officers had to stop the threat.
"We did not choose the location of where this would occur other than we had to stop him before he intentionally hurt a civilian, someone else in the community," he explained.
"I think they handled it absolutely heroically," said Gafvert, referring to the eight Mesa police officers and DPS troopers who responded.
