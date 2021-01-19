MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Mesa Police Department is asking for the public's help in find two missing girls.
Police said 12-year-old Serenity Edwards and 10-year-old London Collins were last seen in the area of Dobson Road and Southern Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Investigators said the girls don't have a history of running away and the family is concerned.
Serenity is described as a Black girl, with black hair and brown eyes, 5 foot 1 inches, 120 pounds and was last seen wearing a red and black sweater, black pants, and dark colored Vans. Her hair is braided.
London is described as a Black girl with brown eyes, 5 feet tall, 100 pounds and was last seen wearing a white shirt with a gold heart and jeans. She has braided hair that is black and purple.