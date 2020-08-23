MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are calling on the public to help them find a mother and child who went missing in Mesa. Dalton Pettigrew and her son, Brady Pettigrew, were last seen leaving their home in the area of Higley and Baseline roads on Tuesday, August 18.
Family of the 21-year-old mom and her 1-year-old son are worried for their safety since Dalton has allegedly been in a toxic relationship with her girlfriend, who she is believed to be with.
Dalton is described as 5'1'' tall white woman, weighing 135 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Brady is said to be a 36'' tall white boy, weighing 40 pounds, with brown and hazel eyes.
For a more detail description, see the Mesa Police Department missing persons flyer below: