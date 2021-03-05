Mesa police ask for help finding missing runaway 11-year-old girl

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – The Mesa Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 11-year-old girl.

Police Investigator David Silva said Christina Mildor was last seen in the area of 24th and Inglewood streets around 7 p.m. Thursday night. She is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a floral shirt underneath and blue jeans and her hair is pulled back in a bun.

Mildor left the area on foot and has not been seen or heard from since. Silva says the family is concerned for her welfare.

If you see Mildor or know where she is, you are ask to call police at 480-644-2211.

 

