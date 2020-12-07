MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting from early Sunday morning.
According to Det. Brandi George, officers responded to a shooting call near Sossaman and McDowell roads at about 4 a.m. Police found the victim, 20-year-old Tyler Rascon, with a gunshot wound. He later died of his injuries.
George said officers arrested 21-year-old Michael Whipple on a charge of reckless manslaughter in connection to the shooting.
No other details about the shooting have been released.