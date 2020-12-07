MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning.
According to Det. Brandi George, officers responded to a shooting call near Sossaman and McDowell roads at about 4 a.m. Police found the victim, 20-year-old Tyler Rascon, with a gunshot wound. George said officers later arrested 21-year-old Michael Whipple in connection to the shooting.
According to court documents, it all started when Whipple, his girlfriend, Rascon, and a witness had returned to Whipple's house at 3 a.m. after going to a party. The witness said Whipple's girlfriend went to bed but the other three stayed up. The witness said Whipple grabbed a handgun out of his nightstand to show him and Rascon. The witness told police that Whipple removed the magazine from the gun and handed it to Rascon saying "OK, see it's safe, it's not loaded."
Documents state that the witness turned to look at their cell phone then heard a gunshot. Rascon screamed and fell to the ground. Whipple and his girlfriend began CPR on Rascon and one of the homeowners called 911.
Rascon was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Documents state that Whipple told police that he had just purchased the handgun for his birthday and he wanted to show Rascon and the victim. Whipple said he got the gun from his nightstand where he kept it and handed it to them. Whipple said both Rascon and the witness looked at the gun. He said Rascon then reached out to hand the gun back to him and it went off.
Whipple told police he always kept it loaded. He said usually checked to see if the handgun was loaded but did not when he handed it to Rascon and the witness.
Police searched Whipple's house and found the handgun and a full magazine inside the gun. Police say the chamber of the handgun was empty and an additional magazine was found in the nightstand.
Whipple was arrested on one count of manslaughter.