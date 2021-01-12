MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police have arrested a second suspect in the drive-by shooting that injured six people and killed a 1-year-old boy.

Police said 31-year-old Chazmon Ray Washington was taken into custody and a grand jury has indicted him on dozens of charges, first-degree murder, aggravated assault, assisting a criminal street gang, drive-by shooting, endangerment, disorderly conduct and misconduct involving weapon.

The shooting happened back in October near Dobson and Guadalupe roads during a food truck event. According to police, a vehicle stopped in the roadway and somebody inside opened fire, shooting into the crowd of people.

Seven people were shot, including four children. A 1-year-old baby, Sebastian Duran, died from his injuries.

According to police, Washington was fighting with his girlfriend where the food trucks were gathered. The people in the area broke the fight up. A short time after, a car drove by and opened fire. Police said the fight and the shooting are connected but haven't released any other details.

Mesa police release heavily edited body-cam video of deadly shooting at food truck event Under emotional music, the video starts off with body-camera video from an officer in their vehicle rushing to the scene on Oct. 16 around 9:30 p.m. on Guadalupe and Dobson roads.

Police had already arrested Larry T. Miller, 29, in November. He faces multiple charges, including one count of first-degree murder, and six counts of attempted first-degree murder.