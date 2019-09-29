MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police made an arrest in a deadly shooting that took place on Sunday evening.
The suspect is identified as 24-year-old Jesse Hernandez.
The man who died was his brother-in-law, Khalil Evans. Evans suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, but later died.
The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday at an apartment complex near Dobson Road and Main Street.
Mesa Police said Hernandez acknowledged being at the scene and possessing a firearm and firing it during the incident.
Hernandez said he was visiting his estranged wife at the scene, and said Evans is his brother-in-law, according to police.
Hernandez told police that Evans approached him as he was leaving the scene and asked him if he had a missing key.
Hernandez admitted to firing the handgun prior to leaving, police said.
Hernandez turned himself in about two hours later, police said.
We talked to neighbors in the area of the Coral Point Apartments following the shooting.
"Just sirens, but like a lot of sirens. It was almost like a movie," said apartment resident Robert Biggs, who described what he heard.
"Besides being shocked, I'm just a little afraid. It's a little unnerving," said Morgan Jones who has lived at the complex for a year.
"All of a sudden we just heard some banging! It was just like three loud bangs, and we just heard someone screaming outside," said Anthony Calzada.
"We were inside watching football, and all of a sudden we heard three gunshots so we ran outside," said Nicholes Garcia.
Calzada and Garcia were visiting family at the complex when they heard the chilling sound of gunfire and ran to the apartment to try to help.
"It's just crazy to see another human being like that," said Calzada.
"I was just trying to get people who didn't need to be there out of there," said Garcia.
Residents and visitors say they're still wrapping their head around what they witnessed.
"It's kinda weird to see it happen so close. It's kinda surreal," said Biggs.
"It's horrible," said Garcia.
Detectives were able to recover the alleged firearm used in the shooting, police said.
According to police, they found there was probable cause to charge Hernandez with one count of second degree murder and one count of misconduct involving weapons.