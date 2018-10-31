MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - Mesa police have arrested a man accused of sexually exploiting minors through allegedly spreading child porn.
In June 2018, the Mesa Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Unit became aware of n man suspected of uploading and downloading images and videos depicting minors being sexually exploited.
On October 30, 2018, a search warrant was served at the Mesa address where the videos were being downloaded.
Police seized computers and cell phones at that location.
"Initial previews of the seized equipment shows filenames consistent with child pornography," read a statement from Mesa police.
The suspect was identified as Bryan Vo. According to Mesa police, Vo admitted downloading images and videos of sexual exploitation of a minor onto his desktop computer.
Vo was booked into jail on four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
