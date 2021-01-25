MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police have arrested a man accused of breaking into women's homes and assaulting them.

Mesa police said officers arrested 18-year-old Darrus Love Bracewell on Jan. 24 for the series of four home invasions that started on Dec. 10.

Police first made the public aware of the suspect last Thursday, Jan. 21 in a press release asking for the public's help in identifying the man. Police said he had either pushed his way into the victims' apartments or went in through unlocked doors. The man would then get violent in his attempt to rob the victims. Police said the victims also reported that the man had attempted to sexually assault them.

Police searching for man suspected of four attempted sexual assaults in Mesa The man is suspected of four home invasion incidents and attempted sexual assaults, all involving women's apartments in complexes between Dobson and Alma School roads, north of Southern Avenue.

The first case happened on Dec. 10 when police say the suspect followed the victim and her daughter to their apartment door and placed a screwdriver against the victim's side. He shoved them into the apartment and demanded cash. The victim said she didn't have any cash and the suspect threatened to hurt her daughter. Police said the suspect punched the woman several times in the face then left.

Then, between Jan. 20 and Jan. 22 three more reports were made by victims stating they were approached at their doors and forced into their apartments by a man who matched the description of the suspect in the December case. Police were able to obtain Ring security camera footage of the suspect outside one of the victims' doors. Mesa PD said detectives were able to identify the suspect as Bracewell by showing the video to family and close contacts of his.

Police said they also identified Bracewell as the suspect related to two shoplifting cases at a Circle K near Power and McKellips roads earlier this month. Bracewell was found yesterday afternoon and detained. Detectives said Bracewell confessed to all four home invasions but denied any sexual motivation in the crimes. Police said based on the statements of the victims, evidence collected and Bracewell's confession, he could not be charged with attempted sexual assault. He has been booked on multiple charges including armed robbery and burglary.

Mesa PD said once Bracewell was booked, he attempted to hang himself with his shirt and detention officers intervened. Police said during that incident, two officers were assaulted and Bracewell will now face two additional counts of aggravated assault.