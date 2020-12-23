MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Whether you love getting family pictures taken or hate it, you’re usually glad to have them when it’s all over. For families of children with special needs, however, the process can be so much harder.
That’s why Rachel Mostofizadeh of Mesa recently got accredited for a special type of photography. She’s been running her business, Rachel Elizabeth Photography, for 10 years, but during quarantine she wanted to build on her craft.
"I was doing some research for my business, and I was taking classes, doing things behind the scenes that I could do to make my business better,” she said.
She stumbled upon Special Kids Photography of America, an organization that trains photographers on how to work with disorders or disabilities their subjects might have, and the best ways to have a successful photo session.
“I was intrigued because I have a special needs child and because I already do discounts for special needs families,” Mostofizadeh said.
In September she enrolled in the course, then took the test, and became accredited to help families who worry they'll never really get the chance to have a nice holiday portrait.
“I came across another mom about three years ago that said that she does not do family photos because she doesn't want to pay money to go stand in the desert and be stressed out for an hour,” Mostofizadeh said. "I value family pictures so much and it makes me sad that people wouldn't get pictures because of how their child behaves."
Now she says she’s equipped with more patience, sensitivity, and understanding.
"If it means just scheduling an hour and a half and spending 30 minutes on the floor playing with the kid first, then that's what I do,” she said.
The Perna family needs that type of extra attention. Seven-year-old Caden has Down Syndrome.
“We've had photographers who will just kind of call his name and he won't pay any attention to them at all,” his mom Kristen said.
But Mostofizadeh was able to connect with him as she took pictures of him and his younger sisters.
“I ask a million questions before we meet," she said. “what kind of music might turn things around during a session, or whether it's Elmo or Daniel Tiger that I can bring up during a session."
Mostofizadeh also uses pinwheels to grab attention, and has a stuffed monkey (which she affectionately refers to as ‘Boogers’) that fits perfectly around her lens. Kristen can see the difference during the photo sessions.
“She lets [Caden] use her own camera to take pictures, and he loves cameras," she said.
Mostofizadeh isn’t afraid to look silly, either. “A lot of me like on the ground, laying ground getting dirty, like just trying to connect with the kid,” she said. And indeed, she was gathering and tossing leaves right along with the kids as she worked patiently to capture a perfect moment. She says that time in the dirt fills her soul.
The portraits she captures fill Kristen’s heart. “She captures [Caden’s] pure joy!" she said. “Every picture she's taken, “I'm always so amazed with."