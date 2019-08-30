MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Mesa Police Department says it has suspended its reserve officer program as it looks to make improvements to serve the agency and the community better. One former reserve officer believes the move was made, in part, to retaliate against him.
Retired Mesa Police Sgt. Rob Scantlebury served his last assignment as a reserve officer on Thursday. He says he was one of 14 reserve officers who were told the program would now be on hold.
"Literally the jobs just pour in because there's (sic) not people available to work," Scantlebury said.
[WATCH: Scantlebury explains his position]
Reserve officers are volunteers. In exchange for free work, the Mesa Police Department helps them maintain their peace officer certifications through training and other requirements.
There are also paid gigs. Scantlebury filled in many times as a school resource officer.
"Kids talking about blood or bombs when they shouldn't -- stuff that would have been no big deal 10 years ago," Scantlebury said. "Now, every one of those we need to bring in and investigate."
The Mesa Police Departments strongly disputes Scantlebury's claims of low staffing, saying there are about 650 active officers eligible for off-duty work, including filling in as a school resource officer.
The department says there will be no reduction in service to the community while the program is suspended. It also says former reserve officers will be given the opportunity to reapply when the updated program is implemented.
Scantlebury suggests suspending the reserve officer program may have been politically motivated.
"I've been outspoken when things aren't right with the chief," he said. "I was active working with the labor groups with the Make Mesa Safe campaign and the vote of no confidence with the chief."
Scantlebury sees the reserve officer transition as an attempt by the administration to "clean house."
The Mesa Police Department says it has not received any formal complaint about retaliation from Scantlebury.
The department says reshaping the reserve officer program has long been a goal and that suspending it seemed to be the best way to launch that process.
A working group has been formed to review and suggest changes that may include a focus on helping patrol operations.