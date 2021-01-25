MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a crash that left a woman dead in Mesa last week.

According to court documents, officers in unmarked vehicles had tried to pull over 55-year-old Stephen Wilson for failing to stop at a stop sign in a Mesa neighborhood last Thursday afternoon.

Court documents state that Wilson failed to stop and drove away at a high rate of speed down a residential street. Police say Wilson then made his way to Main Street and was seen weaving in and out of traffic. Documents state that Wilson then ran a red light westbound on Main Street through Dobson Road, crashing into a car that was going southbound. The woman driving that car was rushed to a hospital but later died from her injuries. Her name has not been released.

Police detained Wilson and his female passenger. The passenger told police that Wilson had thrown a gun and drugs out the window of his car while trying to get away from officers. She described the gun to officers and told them where to find it. Documents state that the gun was found where the woman said it would be and it matched her description. Court documents state that when police searched Wilson's car, they found 27 counterfeit $10 bills and 87 counterfeit $20 bills.

Wilson was taken to the hospital for his injuries. While in the hospital, detectives got a warrant to test his blood and urine for drugs. The results showed that Wilson had methamphetamine in his system, according to court documents. The documents also state that Wilson admitted to police that he had smoked meth and used cocaine the morning of the crash.

Wilson was booked on multiple charges including reckless manslaughter and endangerment.