MESA (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police are investigating after a suspect drove their vehicle into a wireless store during an attempted burglary late Wednesday night.
Officers responded to the Wireless Toyz store near Baseline and Dobson roads just before midnight.
Police say the suspect used the vehicle to break into the store but was thwarted by a witness who saw what was happening and pulled into the parking lot thinking it was an accident.
The investigation is ongoing and police say no one has been identified or charged at this time.
