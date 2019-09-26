MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police have arrested a man who allegedly attacked a woman as she unloaded groceries from her car. He's also accused of getting combative with police and biting an officer in the leg.
Police say this all happened on Sept. 21 at an apartment complex near Extension Road and Southern Avenue in Mesa.
A woman, who was with her two young nieces, was unloading grocery bags from her car, when police say she was approached by 23-year-old Kodi Jae Livingston.
Livingston offered to help her bring the bags inside, police said.
The woman declined his help, and starting bringing the groceries into her apartment.
But police say Livingston followed her to her door.
That's when Livingston "forced entry into the victim's apartment by grabbing the victim by the hair from behind and shoving her back through the doorway of the apartment," according to court documents.
But the woman fought back.
Police say she pushed the suspect with "all her strength" and was able to shove him back out the door.
Livingston reportedly left the area and went to his own apartment, where barricaded himself inside, police said.
Finally, after two hours of negotiations, Livingston emerged from his apartment and was taken into custody.
That's when police say he became "combative."
Livingston "tried to launch himself off the third floor balcony while in handcuffs" and "had to be hobbled and carried to the patrol car," according to court documents.
The court documents also state that Livingston "committed aggravated assault on an officer by biting his leg."
Livingston faces charges of burglary, aggravated assault and aggravated assault on an officer. He was released on his own recognizance, but must undergo drug testing and will be subject to electronic monitoring.
Livingston is due back in court Oct. 7 for a status conference and Oct. 11 for a preliminary hearing.