MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Mesa Police Department is searching for a missing endangered 11-year-old girl who was last seen Thursday afternoon.
Police say Hailey Coury was last seen near Pioneer Park on Main Street and Mesa Drive around 4:30 p.m.
They say Hailey suffers from Oppositional Defiance Disorder and is without her medication at this time.
She left the area westbound and is believed to be heading to the Phoenix area.
Police say Hailey told a friend earlier in the day she may harm herself.
Hailey is described as a white female, 5-foot-4-inches tall, 95 pounds, blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a tan and brown striped long-sleeved shirt, blue or black pants and black knee high boots.
Anyone with information on Hailey's whereabouts is asked to call the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211 or the investigator at 480-644-2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.