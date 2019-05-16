MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested after police said he threatened a woman with a hatchet for having her car's headlights on at night on Friday.
Police said Francis Manzo approached a woman inside her car and started yelling at her, calling her a racial slur and that she needed to turn her headlights off or "blood would be splattered."
While he was yelling, he then displayed a hatchet from behind his back, according to court paperwork.
Manzo then went back into his apartment.
Police showed up to Manzo's apartment, and he told them he apologized to the woman and left a note on her car, officers said. He said he brought the hatchet out because "he felt intimidated," court documents said.
When police asked him why he confronted the woman about the headlights instead of closing the blinds, he replied, "because I am an idiot," according to court paperwork.
Police said Manzo resisted arrested while handcuffs were put on him, but he was eventually taken into custody.
His daughter was also there and eventually detained for obstruction, police said.
Manzo is facing one count of disorderly conduct, a class six felony.
(3) comments
Him not idiot, him toothless godless idiot! Good work Mexicans who spend billions on drugs and alcohol instead of education and decency.
What do Mexicans have to do with this? If you'd ever been in the US (or Italy), you'd know that the Manzo surname isn't of Mexican origin. Please go away and stop trying to cobble together posts in a foreign language.
It is pretty inconsiderate to have your headlights shining into someone's home window...but, this is Arizona a very inconsiderate place.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.