MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in trouble with the law after Mesa police said he used a social media site to try to lure who he thought was a 14-year-old girl for sex.
Scott Alexander Jackson was arrested on Tuesday afternoon.
Police said he was on a social media website and contacted what he thought was the teen girl, but it was an undercover officer.
The 33-year-old said he wanted to perform oral sex and have sex with the girl, according to police.
He agreed to meet up with the girl near Main Street and Mesa Drive in Mesa. When he got there, the police were there, and he was arrested.
Officers said during a police interview, Jackson admitted to thinking he was talking to a 14-year-old girl online. However, he said he wanted to meet up not to have sex but to try and talk her out of it.
Police said he brought unused condoms with him to the meeting.
Jackson was booked into jail on one count attempting to lure a minor for sexual exploitation and one count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor.
(1) comment
just another product made in the USA
