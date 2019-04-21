MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 20-year-old man is in the custody of the Mesa Police after hitting a police vehicle twice, briefly dragging an officer and trying to flee from authorities.
When walking the area of West Juanita and Jerome avenues, an officer saw a car parked with the engine on in the Park-n-Ride.
When parking directly behind the car, the officer noticed Jonas Post in the driver's seat. When he approached the car, he saw that Post was using drugs.
Instantly putting the car in reverse, the suspect hit the officer's vehicle. Then he pulled forward and reversed into the police vehicle for a second time.
In an attempt to stop Post, the officer was dragged a short distance when the suspect pulled forward and jumped the curb.
The police officer only suffered minor injuries from the dragging.
After the suspect escaped from other patrol officers trying to stop him, an air unit joined the search.
They found Post's empty car near East Isabella and Impala avenues. The air unit then witnessed the suspect hiding out on a roof of a house in the area of East Inca Street and North Nevada Way.
Surrounding the house, police officers arrested the suspect as he got down from the roof.
Police discovered marijuana in Post's car. Police say he's charged with multiple felonies, including Aggravated Assault on an Officer and Unlawful Flight.
