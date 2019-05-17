MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A girls junior varsity basketball coach at Dobson High School was arrested after police said he tried to have sex with a 16-year-old girl on the basketball team and had sex with two 17-year-old players.
Police said it all started when 23-year-old Kyler William Ashley texted the 16-year-old victim via SnapChat between September 2018 and May.
During the conversation, Ashley reportedly said he wanted to have sex with the girl. On May 14, he texted her and said he wanted to meet up for sex, according to police.
Two days later, Ashley showed up at Tempe Marketplace but instead of the girl, police were there, and took him into custody.
According to court paperwork, Ashley admitted that he knew she was 16 years old and it was illegal for him to have sex with her. He said he had known the victim since eighth grade.
Court documents also said he admitted to having sexual relations with two other players from the JV basketball team.
Ashley was booked on charges of luring a minor for sexual exploitation, sexual conduct with a minor and sexual abuse.
Mesa Public Schools said Ashley was not a full-time employee and was a seasonal coach for the district. Officials said he passed a background check in 2016 and didn't have any disciplinary problems.
He coached the girl's JV basketball team from 2016 to 2019. He also coached seventh-grade girls basketball at Summit Academy in Chandler. There are no reported incidents involving the junior high girls, the district said.
Officials also said Ashley completed his contract and won't be back.
Below is a statement from the school:
"Mesa Public Schools' first priority is the safety and security of our students. Kyler Ashley was a seasonal basketball coach for girls junior varsity at Dobson High School and seventh-grade girls at Summit Academy. He did not teach or work in any other capacity for the district.
He passed his background check when hired by the district in 2016 and received extensive training from the district and AIA on the responsibilities of a coach. He was due to renew his fingerprint clearance in September 2022.
Ashley has completed his contractual agreement with the district for this year and will not return."
The Dobson High School principal sent the following letter to parents:
"Dear Dobson High School families,
I am reaching out to you this afternoon to let you know a Dobson High girls JV basketball coach, Kyler Ashley, was arrested last night for alleged inappropriate behavior. Mesa Police actively pursued this case as soon as it was reported. To ensure the investigation was not compromised, the school was not made aware of it until the arrest last night and was not allowed to share this information until now.
Student safety is our top priority. This individual passed his background check when hired by the district in 2016 and received extensive training from the district and AIA on the responsibilities of a coach. He is only a coach, not a teacher, and has not been on the Dobson campus since the end of the season in February.
Please talk with your child and remind them that it is not appropriate for a coach or other adult to initiate a personal relationship with a student. If it ever happens to them or they know of another student in that situation, the right thing to do is immediately report it to you or another trusted adult.
Thank you for your continued support.
Sincerely,
Tamara Addis
Principal"
