MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Ever get that feeling someone's watching you?
If you commit a crime at one Mesa intersection, chances are someone will be watching!
Mesa police recently installed a new surveillance camera at Main Street and Alma School Road to keep an eye on the busy intersection.
[WATCH: Mesa PD puts surveillance camera at major intersection]
"It becomes the eyes and ears for the area," said Cmdr. Ruben Quesada with the Mesa Police Department.
The camera system is hard to miss. Mesa PD says they wanted it to stand out on purpose.
Back at the station, officers monitor the live feed 24 hours a day.
So far, they say it's working.
"We had a couple success stories. Most recently we had one of our monitoring officers surveilling the camera system and noticed what looked like a drug transaction," said Quesada. "We were able to summon officers within the area and, in fact, it was a drug transaction as well as we were able to get a couple individuals with felony warrants off the street."
Mesa thinks it's the first police department in the East Valley to use overt cameras.
It costs the department $1,300 a month to rent the equipment.
One thing they say it cannot do is pick people out with facial recognition software. Quesada says it does not have that type of software.
"We're not here to target individuals. We're here to prevent crime in the area. We're really targeting the place, not individuals," said Quesada.
In combination with increased police presence here since January, Mesa police say 911 calls to the intersection are down 15%. Crimes like car break-ins, burglary and stolen vehicles are down 50%.
