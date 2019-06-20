MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Mesa police released video they said shows the moment a dog was stolen outside a Mesa Walmart.
[VIDEO: Man gets dog back after he was stolen at Phoenix Walmart]
The pet's owner, Chris O'Boyle, said he tied the dog, Gilly, to a cart outside the store while he ran inside for a few minutes.
"When I came back she was gone, the leash was gone, the bowl was gone," said O'Boyle. "I was frantic."
He spent hours looking for Gilly, contacting police, asking people online to look for the pup.
"I drove all night until I was running out of gas, running out of money, just trying to find my dog," said O'Boyle.
13 hours later he said a college kid called him, saying he found Gilly and saw the missing dog posts online.
"It was a very, very hectic evening, but I was just happy to get her back."
Mesa police said the student found Gilly in a bowling alley parking lot, picked her up and bought her food and a toy at the very Walmart where someone took her.
O'Boyle said he isn't sure why someone would take his dog.
"I guess it was a good-looking dog, or they were misguided," said O'Boyle. "I mean it was 9:00 at night, kind of a cool evening. I's understand if the dog was left in the sun, sitting there with no water..."
