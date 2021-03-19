MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police are looking for missing endangered child.
According to police, 13-year-old Makayla Kidde was last seen near Baseline and Dobson roads in Mesa Thursday night at 7 p.m. She was leaving her home and has not been seen or heard from since. She is five feet and one inch tall, 125 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black sweat pants, and white/black Van's shoes.
Her family and police are concerned for her safety due to some threats she made about harming herself.
They believe she is on foot in either Mesa or a nearby East Valley city.
If you have information or have seen Makayla, call Mesa police at 480-644-2211.