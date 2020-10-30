MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Mesa Police Department will have increased patrol for DUI drivers for Friday and Saturday night. The DUI task force will be on Mesa streets from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.
"You're going to have officers dedicated for the next couple of nights primarily finding impaired drivers that are on the street," said Mesa PD Sgt. Jason Troth.
In his 20 years with Mesa PD, Troth said historically Halloween always brings more impaired drivers because there are more parties. That means an uptick in drunk driving.
"It is kind of surprising in this day and age, you would think with everyone's accessibilities with smartphones and rideshares and what not that you would see less of that," Troth said. "I think the problem is people don't have a plan before people go and have parties like this."
Troth hopes this task force can make an impact.
"Our biggest hope is that everyone makes it home safe," Troth said. "Our goals are to minimize the number of impaired drivers to limit any kind of serious accidents or collisions and of course no fatalities."